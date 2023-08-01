Ambulance stock image file photo
Stock Image

A 37-year-old Cache Valley man is dead after he drove his vehicle into oncoming traffic on State Highway 30 in west Logan.

The crash, which was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, occurred at 200 N. 1050 West. Logan City Police and Logan City Fire responded to the scene.


