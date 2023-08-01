...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch
Front, Salt Lake Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains I-80
North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western Uinta Mountains.
* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of small
streams, creeks and flood prone areas as well as localized urban
flooding. Debris flows and mudslides from recent burn scars are
also possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rain and thunderstorms are forecast across
northern Utah this evening into the overnight hours. Areas of
heavy rainfall with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are
forecast.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Be especially cautious when driving at night when it is harder to
recognize flood dangers.
&&
A 37-year-old Cache Valley man is dead after he drove his vehicle into oncoming traffic on State Highway 30 in west Logan.
The crash, which was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, occurred at 200 N. 1050 West. Logan City Police and Logan City Fire responded to the scene.
According to Police Lt. Bret Randall, the driver of a Ford Taurus, who has since been identified as Logan resident Dallin Harris, was driving westbound on Highway 30 when he drifted into oncoming traffic and collided with the trailer full of farm equipment being pulled by a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Randall said Harris missed the truck but hit the trailer.
Crews had to extricate Harris from the vehicle; he was taken by ground ambulance to Logan Regional Hospital with severe injuries where it was pronounced he had died.
“We extend our condolences to family and friends of Mr. Harris,” the police department said in a statement.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.
Randall said it was still unknown what caused Harris to cross into oncoming traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.