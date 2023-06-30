Jeff Simmons

Assistant Logan Police Chief Jeff Simmons

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

On Friday, Logan Mayor Holly Daines announced Jeff Simmons — Logan City Police Department’s current assistant chief — will be taking on the role as the city’s new chief of police.

Simmons, who has worked for LCPD for more than 26 years, will be replacing previous Police Chief Gary Jensen who served in the role for nearly 14 years.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.