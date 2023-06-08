hjnstock-Your News Now

The executive order that Logan City Mayor Holly Daines signed last month declaring the city was in a state of emergency has been terminated, the city announced on Thursday morning.

On May 25, the mayor declared a state of emergency for Logan due to the risk of flooding near the Logan and Blacksmith Fork rivers, which were at flood stage levels at the time.


