As Logan prepares to welcome Utah State University students back next month, officials are requesting permission from the governor to implement a mask mandate for the city.
“As you know, we are soon approaching the time for back to school — for the university to resume classes and also the K-12 schools to go back to school,” said Logan Mayor Holly Daines to the City Council Tuesday evening. “If students are able to go back to school depends on the next month and how things go with the virus in our community.”
The mask mandate Daines is requesting would extend what is already in place on the campus of Utah State University to the rest of the community.
