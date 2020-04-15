With soccer practices scarce and playdates cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions, many families are looking for new hobbies or activities to engage children while the days begin to blend together at home.
Logan Music Academy has switched completely to online music lessons, and at the end of March, a new, more expansive program was introduced to help fight boredom.
Cabin Fever Busters is a national program that uses Facebook as a platform to distribute a variety of music lessons and performances.
“Many people who have started utilizing this project have been really grateful for the extra tools,” said Vickie Craw, founder and owner of Logan Music Academy. “This program gives people a chance to explore something new.”
A Facebook group created on March 18 is available for anybody signed up for regular weekly lessons through LMA. There is daily online programming, including lessons for different instruments, mini-concerts and advice from professional musicians.
Craw said she has welcomed a few new students every single week since quarantine practices began and can tell this program along with the online lessons are filling a void and a need.
Krystina James is a single mother of three children, all of whom had different spring plans including soccer, gymnastics and voice lessons. Due to many of the adjustments that are being made throughout the valley, priorities had to shift, but James said she is grateful that she didn’t have to stop voice lessons.
“Last night when Brynn was doing her online voice lessons, the other kids were all crowded around and singing along with the lesson,” James said. “They want to do something as well and luckily there are a lot of options for them.”
James said she has enjoyed the little recitals that have been put on by the academy and appreciates that it doesn’t take a lot of work on her end because she is usually working around 13 hours a day.
“The kids are still pretty young so they don’t really know what is going on, and this has been a great thing to keep them busy,” James said.
Angela Montegue agreed that the transition to online was pretty smooth, and it has kept her three boys busy.
“I was nervous at first because it was changing what we were used to, and it almost felt like we were bringing the teachers to our house,” Montegue said. “It was an adjustment but a quick adjustment. The transition has been relatively smooth, and the kids are getting the same amount of attention and focus.”
She said it can be difficult to make sure all of the kids have a device to do the online lessons on, but she is grateful that the lessons add a feeling of normalcy to the routine.
“It feels just like the teacher is sitting there next to them on the piano bench or next to the guitar stool,” Montegue said.