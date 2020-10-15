The city of Logan received an application for In-N-Out Burger this week, and the Planning Commission will meet to discuss the application as a workshop item at its next meeting on Oct. 22.
The agenda lists 404 N. Main as the address, currently the Nyla’s Shell gas station, as consideration for building review.
Russ Holley, the project manager for the proposal, was out of the office for Fall Break and unavailable for comment.
The business license clerk for the city, Stacy Christofferson, said she has not yet received a license for the popular franchise to open in the city, but added she usually only gets the official license application when the business is two weeks out from opening.