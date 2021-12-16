Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen has issued a statement in the wake of secretly recorded comments by him and other police officials while speaking to the Utah State University football team on the subject of crime and police relations.
Comments by Jensen in the meeting alluded to a close relationship with between Logan police and USU Head Coach Blake Anderson, and Assistant Logan Police Chief Jeff Simmons gave team members his phone number, telling them to text him if they have questions about potential legal trouble.
On Wednesday, Jensen said none of his or Simmons’ statements should be interpreted as special treatment for football players.
“At no time have charges been changed, dismissed, or softened simply because of an individual’s status as a USU athlete,” the chief said.
Segments of the recording became public this week as part of a lawsuit filed by a USU student claiming her rape accusation against an Aggie football player was handled improperly by the university.
USU Police Chief Earl Morris was put on leave, then resigned Wednesday after an official statement by the university portrayed his remarks in the team meeting as “reprehensible.”
Among other things, Morris told the players to be especially careful about having sexual relations with female members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints because the women might regret having consensual sex when confiding the act with their church leaders, then claim there was no consent.
In the portions of the recording featuring Jensen and Simmons, no mention is made of sexual assault, but Jensen tells the team he and their head coach are friends and that their relationship is critical to the team.
“You don’t think I got his phone number? We do, because we want to communicate with him. He’s got a lot riding on the fact that we have a relationship,” Jensen said. “We want you guys to play ball. That’s what we want. And we will work with you to the best of our ability.”
In his remarks to players, Simmons displayed his phone number, saying, “Take a picture of that number. …You wanna text me and say, ‘hey, asking for a friend, what happens in this case?’ (Inaudible) Text me first, that’s the best way to get a hold of me. Call me and leave me a message, I’ll call you right back. I promise you that. I’ll call and post discretion, OK?”
In his statement on Wednesday, Jensen defended both his and Simmons remarks, stressing that although police see a need to reach out to USU athletes in an effort to practice good “community policing,” there is no favoritism afforded anyone who breaks the law in Logan.
“To give these players information on how to navigate and avoid potential legal issues is not only appropriate, it is what we stand for here at Logan City Police Department and would do for any individual or group seeking guidance,” he wrote. “Furthermore, we stand ready, every day, to assist all people with help to navigate law enforcement questions, concerns or to field complaints. That we stand ready to help any USU athlete, is undoubtedly true, along with every other person in need of police professional service or assistance.”
Jensen went on to say that for many years Logan police administrators have been invited to address the USU football team prior to the start of their season. He described the encounters as follows:
“This meeting is another community service opportunity that allows us to meet with members of the public and, specifically in this case, meet with young people who have potentially come from communities where police interactions have sometimes been less than respectful and cordial. We offer advice in this meeting to help these young athletes preempt behaviors or actions that may lead to criminal interactions with the public and our department.”
Portions of the secret recordings have been released in reports by the Salt Lake Tribune and KSL, and the most explosive comments during the meetings appear to have been those by USU Police Chief Morris regarding young women in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The Herald Journal has been unable to reach Morris for comment following his resignation. In its official statement posted online Wednesday, USU called Morris’s comments to players “reprehensible and unacceptable," adding, “the leader of the university’s police department must have the trust of the campus community.”
In part, here is what Morris told players:
“So you may do it (have sexual relations). I can tell you make sure it’s consensual, and I mean, go the extra mile to make sure it’s consensual. There are people out there who look at you and say, ‘Hey, they’re pretty cool, I’d like to hang with them,’ right? And they have sex with you and then afterwards they’re feeling regret. You’re not used to a Mormon community, folks. I’m here to tell you a Latter-day Saint community … young lady, they may have sex with you, I don’t know what’s gonna happen after, but they’re going to talk with their minister, bishop, priest, whatever you want to call them. She’s just going to say, she’s going to say, ‘wasn’t consensual.'"