Following the declaration of the coronavirus pandemic, churches across the state adjusted to different ways of worship that complied with social distancing.
“We’re just passing three months and we have been doing worship with each other via YouTube," Derek Forbes said.
Forbes is a pastor at the First Presbyterian Church in Logan. Each week, he prepares an hour-long YouTube video for his congregation. Filming is done in segments so that only one or two people are in the room at a time.
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read the full article here: https://www.upr.org/post/some-utah-churches-begin-person-worship-others-continue-virtual-services