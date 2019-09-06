Logan’s Pride Festival is coming up next weekend with a variety of community events including a drag show, a bike ride and live music at Willow Park.
“We are really just trying to provide a safe space for the queer community and the larger community to be able to come together and interact as families,” said Rikki Wheatley-Boxx, the Logan Pride Foundation president and volunteer coordinator.
This is the fourth consecutive year the Logan Pride Foundation has hosted the festival. Two new additions to this year’s event include the Project Rainbow flags that will be placed throughout the valley on Sunday and the Pride Ride on Friday.
Project Rainbow is a Salt Lake-based nonprofit that began last year with the mission of placing pride flags throughout the state during pride festivals and events. This is the first time the flags will be in Cache Valley. Wheatley-Boxx said more people have signed up for flags within Logan’s 84321 ZIP code than any other ZIP code in the state.
The Pride Ride is at 5 p.m. on Friday and begins at Aggie Blue Bikes.
“It is the first time we have done a solid partnership with Aggie Blue Bikes on campus. It is really a good place to bring the community and the campus community and the queer community altogether for these more inclusive events,” Wheatley-Boxx said.
Wheatley-Boxx said she is looking forward to the music lineup at the festival this year, but that working with the volunteers is her favorite part of the event.
“It is a really awesome experience for me to be able to meet, face-to-face, some of these people in our community who have agreed to donate their time and talents to Logan Pride,” Wheatley-Boxx said.
Presenting sponsors for the event include Mountain View Veterinary Clinic, Ken Heare at Youngblood Reality, Mario with Dewall Realty, and Heather Santi from Herm's Inn.
Volunteers are still needed for the event. To sign up visit the Logan Pride Foundation’s Facebook page.
2019 Logan Pride Festival Events:
Pride Ride, Friday, 5 p.m., Aggie Blue Bikes. This alley cat bike race is open to anyone who can ride a bike approximately 10 miles. An alley cat race is a scavenger hunt on bicycle where riders choose their own route and what stops they want to hit. Along the way participants can pick up swag with the final stop being Morty’s at Blue Square. Riders can participate individually or as teams. Manifests for the race will be handed out at 4:40 p.m. Cost is $5 for students, $20 for individual entries and $50 for families. Tickets can be purchased on loganpride.org.
Celebrate Pride Drag Show, Friday, 8-11 p.m., Logan Eagles, 170 W. 900 North, Logan. This event is hosted by the Imperial Rainbow Court and Logan Pride Foundation. There is a $5 cover to benefit OUTREACH/ Logan Pride.
Interfaith Service, Saturday, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Cache County Fairgrounds, 450 S. 500 West, Logan. Dr. Susan M. Shaw, a professor of Women, Gender, & Sexuality Studies at Oregon State University, will be the guest speaker at this event. St. John’s Episcopal, Prince of Peace Lutheran, First Presbyterian, and Cache Valley Unitarian Universalists are the lead organizers for this event.
Pride Festival, Saturday, noon-7 p.m., Willow Park, 450 W 700 South, Logan.
Entertainment schedule:
Noon - Meditation with Ashi By Nicole
12:30p.m.- Atlas the Dreamer
1 p.m.- Ryan Erwin Comedy
1:30 p.m.- Lost Pages
2 p.m. - Kaya Brown
2:30 p.m. - Shimmering Sands Belly Dancers
3 p.m. - Mason Jarr
4 p.m. - Logan Tae Kwon Do School
4 p.m. - Mama LongLegs
5:15 p.m.- Salduro
6 p.m. - Open Door Policy