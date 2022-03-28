The Logan metropolitan area saw the 10th highest population growth rate in the nation between July 2020 and July 2021, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.
But Logan, with 2.9% growth over the given year, was not the only Utah area making the list. The St. George metro was ranked No. 1 with 5.1 percent population growth, and the Provo/Orem area ranked No. 8 with 3.3 percent growth.
Elsewhere in the Intermountain West, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was listed No. 2 nationally with a 4.1% population gain, and Boise was listed No. 6 with a 3.3% gain. All the rest of the cities rounding out the top 10 were in Florida, with the exception of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
St. George Mayor Michele Randall credited how well Utah weathered the COVID-19 pandemic with drawing many eyes toward her sunny corner of the state, as well as the rest of Utah, and said things picked up momentum from there.
“It’s understandable that so many people are moving to Utah,” Randall told KUER radio. “We remained open through the pandemic. I think that opened the floodgates. Now people are fleeing cities and towns and states that are so constrictive, and we’re not.”
The new census data was news to Logan Economic Development Director Kirk Jensen on Monday, but he said there have been many indications that Cache County is growing rapidly. He attributes the surge to low unemployment, strong local job growth and the area’s natural setting.
Obvious pressure from the growth is being felt in the housing market, Jensen noted.
“In talking with real estate people here in the valley, the available inventory plummeted, especially within a range that we would reasonably call affordable, and the market speaks to that. Prices have really gone up for housing,” Jensen said.
He added the local construction industry seems to be “going on all cylinders” in an effort to keep up.
In its report for February, the Utah Department of Workforce Services summed up Cache County’s current economic situation this way:
“Cache County has been, and continues to be, one of the strongest local economies in Utah and the nation. A low unemployment rate and healthy job growth are both signs of an economy that avoided the worst of the pandemic’s effects. Cache County’s non-farm job count has grown by 6.4% over the last two years, a notable feat when compared to both the nation (-2.6%) and Utah (3.4%). First-time unemployment insurance claims have decreased from 2020. Total construction permit values and gross taxable sales revenue are both up significantly in 2021, a healthy sign for the Cache economy.”
Many national news reports have cited a trend toward telecommuting — prompted by large numbers of Americans working from home during the pandemic — with causing a large migration out of large population centers toward smaller, more scenic communities in the West and Southeast.
Jensen said in addition to people moving to Cache County for jobs, he’s seen some evidence of lifestyle-motivated migration here.
“There’s certainly with that whole dynamic a sense of freedom across the country to live where you want,” he said. “Not with everyone, of course, but a certain subset of the population has said, ‘Hey, great, I’ve had to live in Big City, USA and maybe my personal tastes are for a smaller community, proximity to the mountains, outdoor amenities,’ so I would suspect that we (Cache Valley) play well in the kind of line of thinking.”
The census numbers show the Logan metropolitan area, which includes nearly all of Cache County, gained 4,287 residents from mid-2020 to mid-2021. The St. George metro area had 9,100 newcomers and the Provo/Orem metro area had 22,174 newcomers.
Much of Logan’s current job growth can be attributed to large employers such as Cytiva, Thermo-Fisher, Electric Power Systems, Malouf Companies and the Space Dynamics Laboratory at Utah State University, most of which are in expansion phases and have had national job ads posted recently.