Logan Regional Hospital and Cache Valley InstaCare clinics began enforcing visitor restrictions Monday implemented by their parent organization, Intermountain Healthcare, to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus.
Cache Valley’s other major medical facility, Cache Valley Hospital, had already taken action related to the virus last Thursday with an announcement that it will limit entrances into the building and do verbal screening of all visitors.
Although no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cache Valley and there is only one confirmed case in Utah, the hospitals and clinics are observing the restrictions as a precaution.
The IHC restrictions apply not only to all of the healthcare provider’s hospitals in Utah but to all IHC clinics, including the two InstaCare facilities in Cache Valley, located in Logan and Hyde Park.
According to a press release posted on IHC’s Facebook page Sunday, the restrictions are modeled after guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Utah Department of Health. They apply to all IHC facilities in the state and are as follows:
• If you are sick, do not visit or accompany a patient to the hospital or clinic and do not enter the facility except to seek care for yourself.
• Only two visitors or companions of a patient may visit at a time, and IHC strongly discourages any visitors or companions under the age of 18.
• There will be no visitors allowed to patients who have confirmed or possibly have COVID-19.
• Wash your hands or use alcohol sanitizer before and after leaving a patient room, exam room and a facility.
• Speak with a nurse or receptionist about expectations and special circumstances.
Members of the public are also asked to call ahead before coming into an Intermountain facility for a virtual visit and assessment.
At Cache Valley Hospital, visitor access has been limited to the front entrance and emergency room entrance, and patient screeners have been placed at both locations.
The non-invasive screening consists of three simple questions asked of patients and hospital guests about current respiratory symptoms and recent travel history.
“Above all else, we are focused on keeping our patients, colleagues, and community safe,” said Cache Valley Hospital CEO Daren Wells. “We’ve appreciated the support from the caregivers and the community as we’ve implemented these precautionary measures.”
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency in Utah on Friday as the state braces for a possible larger outbreak of the virus. Measures include setting up a state website, coronavirus.utah.gov, to keep the public informed about the disease and a hotline for people who suspect they have the virus. The hotline number is 800-456-7707,
Health care providers evaluating a patient for suspected COVID-19 infection are asked to contact the Utah Department of Health immediately at 888-EPI-UTAH (374-8824).