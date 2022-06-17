Logan resident and Utah State University student Anna Turner will fly to Nashville at the end of the month to represent the state in the national Miss Amazing pageant.
The Miss Amazing pageant is an opportunity for girls and women with disabilities to show off their skills while learning about self-advocacy and leadership. Utah has held a regional competition for 12 years.
Turner competed in the pageant for the first time this May in the Junior Miss category. The 23-year-old is excited to fly to Nashville with six other Utahns to continue her advocacy work on a larger scale.
“Miss Amazing gives us the chance to have a voice,” she said. “It gives women with disabilities the ability to go out and be stronger, more independent versions of themselves. I think it’s an important opportunity in our community. The disability population, especially in Logan, is higher than people realize, because there’s a lot of disabilities that are invisible.”
Turner was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder and Ehlers-Danlos syndromes after having symptoms for four years. She said she decided to participate in the pageant to channel her activism regarding disability rights.
“The most important thing to me is talking about independence and disability rights, and so my platform is service animals and independence,” she said. “It’s important to me because the first few years I was dealing with my disability, I was alone, and I didn’t have a lot of support and I didn’t know what resources were out there.”
In Utah State University Lecturer Mary Ellen Heiner’s class, Interdisciplinary Disability Awareness and Community Engaged Learning, Turner found out about the 4Gold Service and Rescue program. The program matched her with her service dog, Vixen, in October 2020.
Heiner said Turner has become a strong advocate for herself and other individuals with disabilities since she took the awareness class.
“When Anna first started learning in the class, her mind clicked on how things needed to change,” Heiner said. “Throughout the semester, as we had different disability experts come in and speak with us, you could see the light in her eyes brighten. She knew she help the world continue to change.”
Turner now presents to Heiner’s class during the academic year with a presentation focused on independence and advocacy. Heiner said Turner’s lectures are the most memorable of the class for students.
At the national pageant, Vixen will join Turner on stage to show the audience how service animals help people with disabilities with medical episodes and gaining independence.
“Prior to having Vixen, I couldn’t leave the house without a caregiver because my seizures were frequent and I had head injuries,” she said. “Now, my dog gives me several minutes warning if I’m going to have an episode which gives me the opportunity to lay down and get into a safe position. That helps me feel confident to go out and be a regular 23-year-old.”
Imari MacKay, the Utah State Director for the Miss Amazing regional pageant, said it’s important to have a regional competition in Utah because the state is community oriented.
“We are so family and community oriented here,” she said. “It really is a community-building event, the pageant, and we bring together people who would otherwise never have met.”
The May 2022 event was the first to be in person since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state in 2020, which has dropped participation numbers slightly. MacKay said 80 girls participated in Utah’s regional competition last month.
There will be nearly 175 participants at nationals this summer, she said, which will give the seven Utah representatives the opportunity to make friends and continue showing off their skills on a larger scale.
As Turner prepares to fly out in a week, she said she looks forward to continuing to share her message with more people.
“I want to be able to talk to as many people as possible and educate them about disability rights,” she said. “And this pageant has allowed me to connect with people who are like me, people I can talk to, and who understand what I’ve gone through and why this is such an important opportunity for me.”