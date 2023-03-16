logan district voting

Keegan Garrity, right, talks to Michelle Alley about signing an initiative that would place the idea of district voting for the Logan Municipal Council on the ballot.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Keegan Garrity has become the driving force of an initiative to create voting districts in Logan and is working to obtain the 2,000 signatures necessary to put the issue on the ballot by Nov. 15.

In 2019, Logan’s city council formed a subcommittee to explore this option. The group was comprised of six individuals, one from each of Logan’s neighborhoods. Though five of the six members of the committee found it would be beneficial to implement districts, the council did not act on their suggestion, and voting for Logan’s council is still at large.


