The Rotary Club of Logan, along with all the Rotary Clubs in Utah, are partnering with the Utah Bicycle Collective (501c3) to collect bicycles for needy children and adults.
Bicycle Collective gathers donated bikes (or parts and pieces of bikes) in any condition, makes needed repairs with the help of hundreds of volunteers of every age and puts them into the hands of those in need throughout Northern Utah. While focusing especially on children, these bikes are also given to newly resettled refugees and immigrants, individuals experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity, and low-to-moderate income households. For more info, visit the Bicycle Collective at https://bicyclecollective.org
If you have a bike to donate, email Ben Jarvis (Ben.c.jarvis@gmail.com) or Randy Jensen (jensenrandy529@gmail.com)