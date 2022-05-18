The Logan Ranger District is hosting the fourth annual Weed Day on Saturday in attempt to remove noxious weeds found in Logan Canyon. They have also partnered with Bridgerland Audubon Society, the Utah Native Plant Society, Cache County and Logan City for the event.
Lisa Thompson, the volunteer and partnership coordinator for the Logan Ranger District, says the event is much more than just sending volunteers out and hoping for the best.
“They’ll do a safety briefing and they’ll also do a sort of educational piece where they introduce the weeds they are pulling,” Thompson said.
According to Hilary Shughart, the president of Bridgerland Audubon Society, many of these invasive weeds are jeopardizing Logan’s ecosystem. Namely, the endemic species — plants that are only found in the area — are most in danger.
“They’ve actually been called a raging biological wildfire,” Shughart said, explaining the invasive weeds impose economic losses to agriculture, irreparable ecological damage to wildlands, and outcompete biodiversity.
The groups hosting the day hope an event like this can also bring awareness to other projects.
“We just want to inform the public how they can help us be co-stewards of the national forest,” Thompson said. “There’s always open opportunity to help with all of the projects we have planned out for the summer.”
Like many other groups and businesses, the Logan Ranger District has been short-staffed ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, making it tougher to meet goals and maintain the wildlands people enjoy.
“We value our volunteers because we are extremely short-staffed,” Thompson said. “Without them we would never get all of our work done.”
Those interested in attending the event should be at Logan River's First Dam not later than 9 a.m. on Saturday. Appropriate attire such as long sleeves, pants, gloves, tools and plenty of water are encouraged.