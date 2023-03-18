At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan City School Board of Education discussed bills passed in the most recent legislative session that require action or assurances from the board.
According to Superintendent Frank Schofield, the bills discussed require something new for the board in terms of compliance. But many of the bills, he said, build on things the district already has in place.
The first bill the board discussed, House Bill 61, addresses school safety and security issues. According to Schofield, the bill requires the board to conduct threat assessments and designate a school safety specialist — an employee responsible for supporting safety initiatives — for each school in the district.
The bill also requires the board to create and adopt a school climate survey and establish a school resource officer policy. According to Schofield, these new policies will be treated like any other and there will be many discussions and opportunity for public feedback.
The next bill the board discussed, House Bill 140, addresses how the district handles active shooter drills. The bill requires the district to develop emergency preparedness and response plans that include “developmentally appropriate” training for students, said Schofield.
The Utah State Board of Education will be developing materials for the board to take into account as they plan emergency drills for the coming school year, he said.
The board also discussed House Bill 185, which allows students to complete a portion of their coursework from home through a home center school support enrollment option.
“This would be if we have a student at Mount Logan Middle School who wants to leave school for one hour a day and go home and study science at home,” Schofield said.
According to him, this is different from a student being homeschooled. With this bill, schools would collaborate with the student’s family on what this option would look like.
“One size fits all education doesn’t work for everyone,” Schofield said. “And parents need flexibility, so I think those are the motivating factors behind it.”
Schofield said this bill is something the board will have to work to create a structure for.
“This will be something for individual students and families if they come to us and have a request that they spend one hour of the day working on a certain content area at home,” he said.
House Bill 427 ensures instructional materials and classroom instruction are consistent with the principles of inalienable rights, equal opportunity and individual merit.
The board also discussed House Bill 465, which requires local school boards to provide an online platform through which a parent is able to view the title, author and a description of any material the parent’s child borrows from the school library.
According to Schofield, the district will need to provide access to such platform by August 1, 2024.
The board also discussed House Bill 481, which modifies the suicide prevention information a school is required to provide a parent in certain circumstances.
Currently, if an educator has evidence of a threat of bullying, suicide attempt or threat of a suicide attempt, they are required to notify the students’ parents.
According to Schofield, this bill now requires an educator to provide the parent of a student under these circumstances with suicide prevention materials and information, as well as information on ways to limit the students’ access to fatal means. This information will be selected for Logan City School District by the superintendent of the State Board of Education.
The last bill the board discussed, State Bill 55, addresses the requirements related to the approval of materials for classroom use.
With this bill, local school boards are required to establish an open process involving educators and parents of students to review and recommend instructional materials for board approval, said Schofield. Additionally, the board will need to ensure the material is posted online and made available at the district office for review.
According to Schofield, this bill already aligns well with the districts existing process. The part the board will revisit in policy has to do with supplemental materials — those that are selected by the teacher for use in the classroom, but are not approved by the board.
“We do need to adapt a supplemental materials policy that provides flexible guidance to educators on the selection of those materials, including guidance on whether any process or permission is required before classroom use,” Schofield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.