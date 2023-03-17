At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan City School Board discussed implementing full-day kindergarten at the district’s elementary schools.
The conversation came after the most recent legislative session, where funding for full-day kindergarten across the state of Utah was approved.
According to the district’s superintendent, Frank Schofield, previously one kindergarten class equaled one half of a full-time equivalent. Moving forward, one full day kindergarten class will equal one full-time equivalent.
“You all are aware of the benefits that we’ve seen in our district from full-day kindergarten,” Schofield said at the meeting. “You’re aware of the work that our kindergarten teachers have done and the impact that that’s having on student learning.”
Schofield said the district plans on implementing 19 sections of full-day kindergarten — three at Adams Elementary, four at Bridger Elementary, one at Ellis Elementary, three at Hillcrest Elementary, four at Wilson Elementary and four at Woodruff Elementary.
According to him, they based these sections off of projections that look at how many students are currently enrolled in kindergarten.
“These numbers will be firmed up once we get through kindergarten registration and we have a better idea of the actual students who are coming in,” Schofield said.
To manage space, Schofield said the district will put one portable classroom at each of the elementary schools as a flexible learning environment, so they can keep the kindergarteners in the main buildings.
“We’re not in the situation, as many districts are, where we can’t move forward because of physical limitations,” Schofield said. “We have teachers who are ready and excited to move forward with full-day students.”
