Those looking for scouting supplies will no longer be able to find them in Logan. The Logan Scout Shop within the Trapper Trails Logan Service Center closed yesterday.
This closure came just before the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy in response to a number of sexual abuse lawsuits that have been filed against the organization.
“The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) today announced that the national organization has filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come,” stated a press release distributed by the Boy Scouts of America on Monday. “The BSA intends to use the Chapter 11 process to create a Victims Compensation Trust that would provide equitable compensation to victims.”
The Trapper Trails Logan Service Center will remain open, due to the fact that the national Boy Scouts of America organization considers local councils, like the Trapper Trails Council, legally separate entities. Additionally, activities within local councils should carry on as usual.
When asked for comment, representatives from the Logan Scout Shop and the Trapper Trails Council referred reporters to BSA public relations, who did not immediately respond.
Cache Valley’s nearest store for scouting supplies will now be the Ogden Scout Shop, located at 1200 E. 5400 South, South Ogden.