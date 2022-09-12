Employees at the Sizzler restaurant in Logan got some surprise news on Sunday night: the long-time Logan restaurant would be closing permanently and immediately.
Although the restaurant’s parent company, Murray-based Sizzling Platter, offered no official explanation Monday, regional manager Shane McEwan confirmed the closure when contacted by phone at the Logan Sizzler.
McEwan did not elaborate but said Sizzling Platter would issue a statement on the closure. As of 5 p.m., this had not been received by The Herald Journal.
An employee for the local restaurant told the newspaper that operations were conducted as usual on Sunday — with the staff serving lunch and closing at the traditional Sunday time of 4 p.m. But workers had earlier been told to report that evening for a mandatory meeting. They learned at the meeting that the business would not reopen and the staff had just completed its final shift.
“All of us were taken by surprise, including the general manager. We were shocked,” the employee said.
The company offered a consolation, however, telling its roughly 45 workers it would find each of them a job at one of its other restaurants if they wanted to transfer, the employee said.
Sizzling Platter operates more than 100 franchise and chain restaurants in the United States and Mexico. These include outlets for Little Caesars, Dunkin’, Wing Stop, Red Robin, Jersey Mike’s, Jamba and Cinnabon.
However, the listing of locations on Sizzling Platter’s website does not include any other restaurants in Cache Valley. There are eight other Sizzlers in the region, the closest being in Salt Lake City area and Pocatello.
The Sizzler building and lot on Main Street is owned by Hopkins Family Properties LLC of North Logan. This entity could not be reached for comment on possible future plans for the prime retail location. No information was immediately available on when Sizzler opened there, although locals remember it going back at least to the late 1980s.
The original Sizzler Family Steak House chain was founded in 1958 in Mission Viejo, California, and once had more than 250 locations across the United States, but various parts of the chain were spun off over the years.
The Sizzler closure is the second in recent weeks for Main Street eateries in Logan. The Subway restaurant at 446 N. Main now sits empty after recently shutting its doors.
Gus Enterprises, a restaurant management company based in Holladay, owned that and two other Subways in Logan. Some employees there reportedly transferred to the other outlets, but Gus Enterprises could not be reached to confirm this or provide any other details on the closure.
Shangri-La Health Foods, another business in the building occupied by Subway, also closed recently. It has moved to a location in front of the Ridley’s supermarket in Tremonton and adopted a new name, Tremonton Nutrition.