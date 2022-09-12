Closed logo

Employees at the Sizzler restaurant in Logan got some surprise news on Sunday night: the long-time Logan restaurant would be closing permanently and immediately.

Although the restaurant’s parent company, Murray-based Sizzling Platter, offered no official explanation Monday, regional manager Shane McEwan confirmed the closure when contacted by phone at the Logan Sizzler.

Charlie McCollum is the managing editor of The Herald Journal. He can be reached at cmccollum@hjnews.com or 435-792-7220.

