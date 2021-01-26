After taking a break last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are underway for this year’s Logan Summerfest. The arts faire will be held at the Cache County Fairgrounds in June, rather than the grounds of the Logan Tabernacle due to renovations at the tabernacle this summer.
Artists who were accepted for last year’s cancelled show are automatically invited for this year and all artists, whether or not they were accepted last year, need to register to participate by Feb. 7. The deadline is the same for food vendors and performers.