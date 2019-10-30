The Logan Tabernacle will close sometime in 2021 for seismic upgrades and other renovations, according to the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints spokesperson for the area.
“The church is in a constant attitude of evaluating all of its buildings,” Richard West said. “We want to make sure that all of the buildings are safe and secure.”
West said these evaluation efforts are a regular, ongoing process with historic buildings owned by the church and that it’s the Logan Tabernacle’s turn for upgrades. Beyond seismic upgrades, he said other renovation or preservation efforts may take place during the closure but have yet to be determined.
Official dates for the closure have not been determined yet, but West said it is anticipated the work will take 12-18 months to complete.
Beyond hosting Latter-day Saint worship services, the tabernacle is also the site of many other interfaith and community activities each year. This includes both a summer and Christmas concert series and the yearly interfaith program in November.
According to West, these events are organized by the Logan Tabernacle Concert and Lecture Committee, which is directed by Cache Community Connections, a local interfaith and community engagement organization.
At this point, West said a decision has not been made on what will happen to these community events during the tabernacle’s closure, because the timing and duration are still uncertain.
“I think the community recognizes that the tabernacle is valuable as a gathering place for the community, especially for interfaith events and activities,” West said. “It has been a welcoming venue for a lot of interfaith activities, and we hope that it will continue serving that purpose.”