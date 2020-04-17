The Logan Tabernacle Summer Concert Series has been canceled.
Series Director Gary Poore said Friday that a note was sent out to all scheduled performers informing them the shows will not go on due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus.
All of the singers and musicians scheduled for the noontime series, which is highly popular among Logan’s summer citizens from Arizona, appear without pay. Poore expressed hope that the tabernacle’s annual Christmas series will be able to go on in December and said all performers can expect 2021 invites next February.