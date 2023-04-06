Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko will be visiting Logan this month to raise awareness surrounding the current situation in his country.
At a meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Holly Daines announced that Logan will be welcoming Yushchenko to a benefit luncheon hosted by the Wasatch Group on Thursday, April 20.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to introduce former President Yushchenko at the luncheon and to hear him speak about Ukraine,” Daines said.
As a historian and the president who began the fight for democracy and separation from Russia, according to Daines, Yushchenko will be sharing a first-hand account of the current war in Ukraine.
“He has been a champion of democracy, and guided Ukraine toward freedom and democracy,” she said.
Yushchenko will be joined by Svitlana Miller, the founder of To Ukraine With Love — one of the most active non-profits providing emergency support to people on the ground in Ukraine, according to Daines.
As one of the major sponsors of the organization, the Wasatch Group arranged for Yushchenko to visit five to six cities in the West, Daines said.
According to her, the purpose of this trip is for Yushchenko to share his insight regarding the state of Ukraine, and to assist the fundraising efforts of To Ukraine With Love, which benefits Ukrainians severely impacted by war.
The organization provides two hot meals to more than 1,000 people a day, and builds 50 homes a month in the West for those who have lost their homes. Additionally, they deliver food and medicine to hundreds of disabled and elderly people.
In 2022, the organization delivered more than $2 million in aid to those affected by war, according to its website.
“With Ukraine in our hearts, we’re doing what we can to help Ukrainians stay alive during the war in Ukraine — and providing food and supplies to help them deal with the aftermath of its horrors,” says the non-profit's website.
To Ukraine With Love’s goal for 2023 is to build 500 homes and feed 5,000 people every month, according to Daines.
The benefit luncheon for the foundation will be held at the Riverwoods Conference Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is a $1,000 a plate benefit, according to Daines.
“I admire the Ukrainian people and their tenacity in fighting for the ideals of democracy that we all hold dear,” Daines said.
