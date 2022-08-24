Your news now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Members of the Cache Valley community have come together to gather supplies to send to the Marshall Islands as the small island nation is experiencing its first COVID-19 outbreak.

Last week, the news struck that the Marshall Islands — which has a population of 59,000 — was experiencing a surge of COVID-19 infection numbers. According to BBC News, up until now, the country has remained mostly untouched by the virus.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you