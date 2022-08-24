When Jeff Wallentine, a local bishop for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — who has around 50 Marshallese members in his ward — read an article posted by KSL last week, he asked members of his ward to gather items the Utah Marshallese Association was asking for.
“The people here have a connection to the Marshall Islands,” Wallentine said. “They’re a part of our ward. They’re a part of our little family here.”
The list of items includes masks, hand sanitizers, Tylenol, COVID-19 self-testing kits and other supplies needed to help with the outbreak.
After members of the ward began sharing the news to other community members, many donations were received, including 200 little hand sanitizers donated by the Little Lambs Foundation.
Smithfield resident Tina Turner who adopted two Marshallese boys out of Arkansas, wanted to pull together a big donation when she heard the news because her boys’ birth parents are from the Marshall Islands and members from her boys’ birth family still live there.
“They are great and sweet people,” Turner said. “We wanted to give back to the islands our boys are from.”
Turner did a Facebook post to reach the people who knew her and her sons’ story, who would not otherwise know about the Logan ward, asking for donations to bring to Salt Lake.
According to the Utah Marshallese Association, all donations will be sent to the Ministry of Health and Human Services. Donations will be accepted at the association’s West Valley location, 2398 S. 1360 West, until Saturday night. People with questions may phone 385 226-4560 or email kehlail02@gmail.com.
Shanara Thomas, one of the members of the ward who has been coordinating donations, said when people are in need of help, many members of the Cache Valley community are very good at coming together.
“When help is needed, there are always people willing to step up to the plate,” Thomas said.