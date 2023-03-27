A fire in south Logan last week caused significant damage to a warehouse and construction equipment last week. Authorities say, the blaze spread to the building after starting in a box van.
According to scanner traffic at the time, fire crews responded to a working structure fire near 864 South Main Street in Logan across the street from the La Quinta Inn & Suites around 2 a.m.
Logan Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys said the steel structure was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived. A construction company was renting the shop, Humphreys said, which housed a large quantity of heavy equipment.
Humphreys said the building was a “total loss” along with a wheeled front loader and other pieces of equipment. He estimated “hundreds of thousands” of dollars in damage.
“It (the loader) was pretty new,” Humphreys said. “It’s unfortunate for the construction company.”
Humphreys said an employee, who had permission to be on the property, was working on a friend’s box van at the shop when the fire occurred. The van caught fire first, Humphreys said, and the individuals tried to tow the truck away from the building.
But the fire ultimately spread.
Humphreys said having people at the shop at that time of day certainly seemed “out of the ordinary,” but explained those hours could be commonplace for those particular workers.
“It’s just strange that time of the day,” Humphreys said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
