logan warehouse fire

A warehouse building in Logan is a "total loss" after a fire last week, authorities say.

 Photo courtesy of Brigham Cook

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A fire in south Logan last week caused significant damage to a warehouse and construction equipment last week. Authorities say, the blaze spread to the building after starting in a box van.

According to scanner traffic at the time, fire crews responded to a working structure fire near 864 South Main Street in Logan across the street from the La Quinta Inn & Suites around 2 a.m.


A fire engulfs a Logan warehouse in this video provided by Brigham Cook. Cook, who co-owns a pharmacy in the area, said he was checking refrigerator temperatures at his business after a sensor sent an alert around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. He called 911, he said, and fire crews responded within a few minutes. 

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.