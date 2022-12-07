In an emergency or a crisis situation, people experiencing homelessness in Cache Valley now have a place to go to at the William A. Burnard Warming Center in the St. John’s Episcopal Church located at 85 E. 100 North in Logan.
In addition to being temporarily housed in a warm place, the participants will also have a soft place to lie down to rest or sleep due to a recent project by the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center.
The CVHC was opened by Dwight and Katherine Whittaker with the help of a Rotary grant in 2021. Alongside the efforts of over 500 volunteers during the past year, the Whittakers coordinated the production of sleeping mats made from recycled plastic grocery bags for the warming center.
The 25 mats made out of 15,000 recycled grocery bags were picked up from CVHC by Richard West, who serves on the William A. Burnard Warming Center Governing Board.
West said the mats, an “amazing and wonderful effort” on the part of the CVHC, would be “absolutely priceless” to have at the warming center. He said the mats will be disinfected after each use to be ready as soon as possible for another in need.
“I loved the partnership of the humanitarian center with the warming center and their response to the community’s needs,” he said. “The structure of the Episcopal Church building as well as the leadership there as eager hosts, lends a nice place for people to stay.”
West was assisted by Jay Black, past president of the Logan Noon Rotary Club and CVHC board member, who helped to deliver the mats to the warming center in his truck on Nov. 29 and gave them to Nicole Burnard, director of the warming center.
“It was heartwarming and kind of emotional for me to see a visual representation of the care and consideration that CVHC and community volunteers have for our most vulnerable members in the community,” Burnard said.
The CVHC, located in a 2,000 square feet double-wide portable classroom at Mt. Logan Middle School since July 2021, has also recently provided school supplies and hygiene kits. With the help of volunteers, they filled backpacks with required school and hygiene supplies for Cache Valley students in need.
When attending a meeting in Salt Lake City in 2021, the Whittakers attended a demonstration of making the plastic bag sleeping mats that can be disinfected. Dwight brought a sample to the humanitarian center and showed it to Burnard, who placed an order for 25 mats.
The Whittakers learned that sleeping on plastic mats will increase the body temperature by 30-40 degrees if sleeping outside — plus, they don’t absorb water. It takes 600 plastic bags to make one mat six feet long by three feet wide with a pillow.
“These mats are also a great use of the donated grocery bags. We acquired a loom at the Rupert Humanitarian Center in Rupert, Idaho, and started making the mats at CVHC by cutting the bags into loops to tie them together, like a long string of yarn, and assembling them into a mat,” Katherine said, adding they had help from some youth and leaders from a local church.
A year later, the center now has two looms. The second loom was made by Matt Whitaker, director of the Logan Food Pantry and a CVHC board member as well.
The two Lee's Marketplaces in Logan have been the major source of the recycled grocery plastic bags. Lee’s have established a grocery bag receptacle for the center that is picked up each week by volunteer Dennis Simmonson.
Dwight tallied that in order to produce the 25 sleeping mats from recycled grocery bags there were 994 volunteer hours of work involved by 518 volunteers. The volunteers ranged in age from 3 to 94 years old. The volunteers came from many different groups, including Rotarians, families, USU students, family reunions, youth groups and more.
“People call us to see what they could do for a service project. It’s been interesting to see four to 60 people fit into the space in our CVHC at one time to make these mats. It was truly a community wide effort,” Dwight said.
Among the volunteers is one 94-year-old woman who picks up plastic bags from the center and brings them home to be prepped for the loom as she watches television at night, returning them the following day.
“It takes her 10 hours a week doing one bag (containing many plastic bags) a week,” Dwight said.
