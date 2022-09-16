Adams Elementary School in Logan has been named a “Blue Ribbon School” by the U.S. Department of Education, a designation made to recognize academic performance by all students collectively in childhood learning institutions.
Only two schools in Utah and 297 schools nationwide have been singled out for the honor this year. The other Utah school was Horizon Elementary in Washington County.
“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”
Adams Elementary, located at 415 E. 500 North in central Logan, serves roughly 350 students in grades K through 5. Friday’s announcement noted it was in the “Exemplary High Performing Schools” category, meaning it ranks in the top 15 percent in the state for whole-school academic performance in English language arts and mathematics, plus each demographic subgroup in the school was in at least the top 40 percent in English language arts and mathematics.
A Logan City School District press release quoted Adams Principal Sundee Ware on the teaching philosophy behind the achievement.
“We believe in the power of ‘yet,’” Ware said. “This means we help students see that any learning challenges they face are temporary, and although they may not understand a concept ‘yet,’ they will as they keep trying! Whether related to social, academic, or emotional development, there is power in knowing that it is both acceptable and celebrated to have the opportunity to be challenged in our learning! Our community is devoted to ALL students learning at high levels. … Because of this consistent focus and the cooperation between parents and the school, our Adams Owls soar.”
Jed Grunig, district director of elementary schools, credited Adams’ success to years of hard commitment and a high level of collaboration.
Adams is the third school in the area named a Blue Ribbon School in recent years. “Lewiston and Lincoln Elementary have also received this honor, which attests to the quality of education that is provided in both the Cache and Logan Districts,” the district’s press release said.