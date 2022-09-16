Adams Elementary

A mission statement on the Adams Elementary School website.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Adams Elementary School in Logan has been named a “Blue Ribbon School” by the U.S. Department of Education, a designation made to recognize academic performance by all students collectively in childhood learning institutions.

Only two schools in Utah and 297 schools nationwide have been singled out for the honor this year. The other Utah school was Horizon Elementary in Washington County.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you