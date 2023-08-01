Logan Gardner-Henson knows almost everything there is to know about owning exotic pets — particularly reptiles.
Logan has always had a love for animals. Growing up in Southern California, Logan developed that love on his trips to SeaWorld and the San Diego Zoo, where he came close to orcas and giraffes.
Logan can recall the parakeets that flew over his grandfather’s home — sparking his interest in birds — or chasing and capturing the lizards on his back porch.
“I remember always loving animals,” Logan said.
Logan’s love for reptiles started when he received a leopard gecko as a birthday gift at age 12. He then became a volunteer at Zootah, where his love for animals soon became an “obsession”.
Now, at just 15, he has started his own business called “Logan’s Exotics” where he offers exciting birthday parties and educational experiences with his fascinating animals.
Over the past four years, Logan has been rescuing and rehabilitating reptiles and other animals at his home in Logan. He has everything from a spiny tailed lizard and a red-tailed boa to two ball pythons, a corn snake, Russian tortoises, a hedgehog, a blue tongued skink, Madagascar hissing cockroaches and, believe it or not, a lot more. One of his favorite animals is his bearded dragon named Dude.
“He goes to every party with me,” Logan said.
According to him, every time he wanted to get a new pet, his mom made him write a “book report” about the species, including how to take care of it and where it comes from. This has made Logan an expert on many reptiles.
“It went from me being a little kid and saying, ‘oh this is so awesome,’ to saying, ‘oh this is really cool’ and starting to read books cover to cover, every day, at least 12 times to learn about them,” Logan said. “It went from an obsession and hobby to now being my love and passion and job.”
When booked for a birthday party, Logan brings six of his 15 available species for one hour. At the parties, he tells guests interesting facts about the animals and lets guests hold and interact with his pets. Each party always includes at least one big lizard and snake.
Logan also offers his business to those holding events such as weddings, school carnivals, work parties and fairs. He offers a “photo booth” at the events for folks to take pictures with the exotic animals.
Coming this fall, Logan will be offering 14 one-hour classes where he will teach students about one of his animals. He offers classes to schools looking for guest presenters, homeschool groups, summer camps and day cares.
“I got the idea one day, mainly because I wanted to share more about the animals because why have an entire houseful if only my friends and family see them?” Logan said. “I think now I have more reptiles than the zoo does.”
Logan figured offering parties would be the perfect way to share all the knowledge he’s gained throughout the years studying his pets. His services cost $125 an hour, the majority of which goes toward food and supplies for the animals.
Through his parties and classes, Logan said he hopes he can bring awareness to how great pet reptiles can be as well as how important they are to ecosystems. In his experience, once someone has had the chance to hold and interact with one of his pets their opinion about reptiles changes.
“Most people misunderstand a lot of these animals actually,” Logan said.
He said he would prefer his reptiles as pets to a dog or a cat.
“I just find it more fun to do stuff with my reptiles,” Logan said. “There’s just something different with all of them every day.”
Since starting “Logan’s Exotics” Logan’s confidence has grown. He learned he knows a lot more about reptiles than the average person. His dream is for “Logan’s Exotics” to eventually become an indoor interactive zoo with hands-on education.
“My mom always told me that you have two choices,” Logan said. “You either can have a job that you make a good amount of money but also hate it and not enjoy it, or you can have a job that you don’t make a lot of money but you love doing it and enjoy what you do. And honestly, I feel like this is the second option for me.”
More information on how to book “Logan’s Exotics” can be found on his website.
