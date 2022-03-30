Center Street is making Logan history with the first ever craft brewery and family-friendly brewpub opening this year.
Equipment for Prodigy Brewing Co. is currently being installed in the basement of the historic, 122-year-old building located at 25 W. Center St. The brewpub, which was set to open last summer, is now slated to open sometime before June 1.
Because of the complications associated with renovating a century-old building, more time was needed to complete this project than the owners of Prodigy previously anticipated. According to one of the owners and co-founders, Jason Smith, the building had to have seismic and structural upgrades. Those delays, paired with complications due to COVID-19, hampered the brewpub's construction.
But because of the nature of the building, Prodigy has plans to honor some of its history. An old boiler face, part of the building's original boiler, will be a fixture in the pub’s lounge area. Along with that, the bar is made out of Douglass Fir reclaimed from the second floor of the building. Smith noted that there are also possible plans to make a hostess stand and benches out of reclaimed wood as well.
“We love the fact that this is a part of Logan’s history,” Smith said.
Prodigy will have two floors and dog-friendly outdoor seating. Though the brewpub will generally be open to all ages, the basement area will be reserved for those 21 years and older.
Smith has always thought of brewpubs as community focal points — something he hopes Prodigy becomes for Logan.
“First and foremost, we are a restaurant,” Smith said.
The menu at Prodigy will feature pub-food staples, but Dustin Kirby, executive chef for Prodigy, has come up with innovative ways to make the food interesting. For instance, pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven will have the same spent grain in its crust that they use to make the beer.
“We’re going to make some dog treats with the spent grain as well,” Smith said.
He also noted that after the initial opening Prodigy will plan and host events for families throughout the summer.
“We are really going for a community connected, interactive environment,” Smith said.
Smith, along with the other co-founders Rob Paul and Matt Clyburn, have always wanted to bring a brewery to Logan. But they were warned of possible negative outcomes if they tried to open one here.
“I am happy to report that was all just misinformation,” he said.
According to Smith, beer-drinkers and non-imbibers alike have been awaiting this addition to Logan life. After brewing on his own at home for the past 15 years, Smith is excited to share his brewing experience with the community.
“Beer is the most diverse alcoholic beverage that exists on the earth,” Smith said. “And there’s just so many different things that can be done. That intersection, combined with the relationships that people build over having a beer together, excites me.”