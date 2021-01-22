The Cache Valley Mall is losing another anchor store, and North Logan is gaining one.
The Idaho-based C-A-L Ranch Stores chain announced Friday it is relocating its retail outlet in the mall to the former Kmart building at 1750 N. Main St. in North Logan. A grand opening is planned for spring.
"We are excited about our new location … and hope to better serve the community and surrounding areas. We have been a member of this great community for nearly 25 years, and we are so excited for this next step," said Jason Miller, vice president of marketing for C-A-L Ranch, in a press release.
In 2015, C-A-L Ranch occupied a space formerly housing one of two Dillard's department store locations in the mall, moving just a short distance from a building fronting the mall property on North Main Street. The other Dillard's space was filled in 2013 by a Herberger's department store, which lasted five years before moving out in January 2018.
The mall will now be left without an anchor on top of other major store losses. JCPenny moved out last year, as did Victoria's Secret, which occupied two adjoining store spaces.
Cache Valley Mall Manager Lisa Peterson declined comment on the recent development and referred questions to her corporate headquarters, Namdar Realty Group based in Great Neck, New York.
Kmart vacated its North Logan store in 2016, and the building has sat vacant and deteriorating since.
North Logan officials have yet to provide a comment on the retail addition.
C-A-L Ranch Stores was founded in 1959 in Idaho Falls and specializes in farm-and-ranch supplies, outdoor gear and clothing. It has stores in Utah, Idaho, Arizona and Nevada.