Naomi Wilde rides an elephant at the Pocatello fairgrounds in June 2019 in celebration of her 104th birthday. Wilde, who spent much of her life in Mink Creek and now lives in Pocatello, celebrated her 107th birthday on Monday, June 6 and was planning to ride a camel to mark that milestone.
The family and friends of Naomi Wilde celebrated her 107th birthday on June 6th.
Naomi was born on June 6, 1915, and raised on a farm in Cleveland, Idaho. Her mother died when she was 13 and as the oldest of six children, she was forced to grow up early to help her father with her younger siblings.
She married Merlin Wilde of Mink Creek shortly after the outbreak of World War II in December of 1941. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Naomi and Merlin were married for almost 66 years. Merlin died in 2007 at the age of 96.
The first five years of their married life were spent in the military living in Washington, California, and Missouri. Naomi worked as a telephone operator in Pocatello during the time that Merlin served in combat throughout Europe during World War II.
After the war, they settled in the community of Mink Creek northeast of Preston where they farmed and ranched and raised their three sons. During their retirement years, they spent the winters in St. George, Utah and summers back on the family farm.
After Merlin’s death, Naomi maintained her life back and forth during the seasons for several years. At the age of 101, she left the farm and moved to an assisted living center in Pocatello.
She is the mother of three sons: Ross (Laurel), Mink Creek; Van, Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dean (Michelle), Pocatello. She is the proud grandmother of six and great-grandmother of 16. She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as the ward organist wherever she was for as long as her sight would permit it.
She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and playing the piano. Always the life of the party, with a quick wit, she still enjoys socializing with her many friends and family as well as the occasional visit to the casinos of Fort Hall.
On behalf of the family and many friends everywhere … we appreciate your love of life and wish you a Very Happy Birthday!