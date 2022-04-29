Editor’s note: This is the second of two articles about how Utah State University has addressed gender equity issues in the wake of a 2018 sex discrimination scandal that rocked the USU piano program.
When she arrived in Logan from her home state of Kansas back in 1982, Utah State University professor Joyce Kinkead’s starting salary at the school was just $20,000.
In a one-bedroom home that cost $265 per month, car payments and other expenses, living on that income proved difficult, Kinkead wrote in an email to The Herald Journal recently. A sour economy also meant USU saw no salary increases for two years, she recalled.
“I had to cash out my retirement from my previous institution in order to make a go of it,” Kinkead wrote. “Still, there were the end-of-the-month weeks when my groceries were a loaf of bread and a dozen eggs because that was what I could afford.”
“The relief,” she said, came after obtaining tenure and a promotion into USU leadership ranks. Kinkead is now a distinguished professor of English.
She admits that in those early days, she didn’t think there were a lot of differences in the way USU looked at male and female employees.
But Kindkead “saw more clearly that there might be a differential” once she got into leadership, consulting with women associate professors who “were really discouraged about promotion.” So Kinkead started a “champagne reception” to celebrate women’s promotions to tenure in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
“I was able to work with specific women to get them promoted, deservedly so,” Kinkead wrote.
The professor’s comments come amid USU’s recent efforts to address gender equity.
It began to pick up in 2018, after the university followed through on recommendations by an outside law firm to address systemic issues of gender discrimination within the school’s piano program and President Noelle Cockett’s idea to form a committee to look at the issue throughout campus.
The very next year, Cockett let then-Huntsman School professor Ronda Callister pick up the committee’s baton while the USU president named an entirely new task force devoted to diversity and inclusion.
The task force roster had 17 members (excluding Callister, who retired in 2019) and came up with several recommendations — most notably, a new position within central administration: the “vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.” A national search for the right person to fill the slot is underway.
But there are many other ways USU is exploring and working to make the university a more equitable place, free of discrimination. This includes a survey, the results of which were unveiled earlier this year, asking more than 9,000 USU employees to weigh in on any experiences they might have had with sexual misconduct.
USU survey results
Since 2017, USU has been conducting “Sexual Misconduct Campus Climate Surveys” gauging students on their experiences with such misconduct, how safe they feel at school and their personal opinion of how good of a job USU is doing to protect them.
But in the university efforts to increase the amount of prevention education, Emmalee Fishburn, senior prevention specialist in the USU Office of Equity, and her team “realized we had a data gap” when it came to employee surveys on sexual misconduct.
“You really need that data to be able to say, ‘Yeah, this is an issue at an institution that needs to be addressed, just as much as it needs to be addressed amongst the student body,’” Fishburn said. “Although the college population … typically has the highest experiences of sexual misconduct, that doesn’t mean that’s the only time in the life they might have those experiences.”
The survey — encompassing 10 topics, from workplace incivility to rape — became available for all 9,446 employees to take in April of 2021. Of that population, 2,588 of them participated, but only 2,025 completed the survey. Fishburn attributed the numbers to the length of the survey and that not everyone felt comfortable answering the questions.
In the sex discrimination section of the report, it says 15% of USU employees claimed they have experienced that kind of discrimination since coming to the university. Seventy-five percent of survey participants who experienced gender discrimination were female, while nearly 20% were male.
Three-quarters of the people who engaged in gender discrimination on campus were male, according to the report. The type of employee who most often did it were not supervisors (16%), but either faculty members or instructors (22.7%).
“We often expect it to be people in power who are engaging in discriminatory behavior. And for me, it was illuminating to think about the fact that our colleagues are treating each other this way,” Fishburn said. “It’s important for us to acknowledge that it might be … colleague-to-colleague where there’s a slightly different level of hierarchy that’s going on between those individuals.”
She gave an example of a hypothetical conflict between a staff assistant and a faculty member.
“The faculty members aren’t their (staff assistants’) direct supervisors, but they do potentially hold relative power over them, given the hierarchy of how higher education views faculty members,” Fishburn said. “That faculty member is going to be given more power and prestige. When I look at behaviors like sex discrimination, those are the kinds of things floating in the back of my mind.”
The Office of Equity does, in fact, provide a “Power Dynamics” presentation to employees. Through personal reflection periods as well as group discussions, the presentation focuses on “how understanding power dynamics within relationships can minimize sexual misconduct and discriminatory behaviors,” according to Fishburn.
The survey on sexual misconduct taken by employees said almost 40% of them did not tell anyone about their experiences with gender discrimination, and the top reason why (23%) is because they “didn’t think what happened was serious enough to talk about.”
“In our society as a whole, we’re starting to come to his collective understanding that things like sexual assault and dating and domestic violence are problematic, but we’re still not quite making the turn towards acknowledging that things like sex discrimination and harassment are also problematic,” Fishburn said.
She blames that notion on social constructs that push ideas that discrimination in the work place “just happens” or that women have advanced in that arena so much that instances of misconduct don’t matter as much.
“I think what we do, naturally, as human beings, is we do comparisons,” Fishburn said. “It’s really easy for people to downplay their experiences because they’re able to point to someone else that, maybe, experienced something worse.”
She said USU has had students tell the university the misconduct they experienced “wasn’t serious enough” to tell anyone about ever since the school began instituting campus climate surveys in 2017. Officials are trying to “change the narrative” so survey participants feel like they can report misconduct, Fishburn said.
She also talked about what USU employees can do in their day-today work lives to prevent gender discrimination.
“People don’t always feel comfortable navigating that in the moment or addressing that with people, just given the notion of possible retaliation,” Fishburn said. “But for people who feel comfortable navigating these issues, we actually teach people, as part of being an ‘Upstander,’ for strategies to draw attention to the problematic behaviors without necessarily saying, ‘Hey, you’re saying something really hurtful.’”
The strategy is “Name It. Claim It. Stop It,” which Fishburn previously learned from the Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning workshop.