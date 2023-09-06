lotoja

Riders compete in the LoToJa Classic in this 2021 file photo.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

As the second Saturday in September approaches, Cache Valley will be filled with cyclists.

The longest one-day road race sanctioned by USA Cycling in America is back for the 41st edition. The LoToJa Classic will leave Logan Saturday morning. More than 1,500 cyclists will test their training and try to make it to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, just to the west of Jackson, Wyoming, before the sun sets. Sunset is the cutoff time for the 203-mile race.


