As the second Saturday in September approaches, Cache Valley will be filled with cyclists.
The longest one-day road race sanctioned by USA Cycling in America is back for the 41st edition. The LoToJa Classic will leave Logan Saturday morning. More than 1,500 cyclists will test their training and try to make it to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, just to the west of Jackson, Wyoming, before the sun sets. Sunset is the cutoff time for the 203-mile race.
“We’re ready to put on another memorable LoToJa, to give cyclists a day on the bike they’ll always remember,” said Brent Chambers, the event’s race director, in a press release. “We’re counting on a spectacular day with ideal weather and leaves starting to turn with fall colors.”
This year’s race will feature USA Cycling licensed racers, cyclosportive cyclists, relay teams and tandem riders from 38 states, Canada, Great Britain and Germany. The current men’s record is 8 hours, 18 minutes, 29 seconds and the women’s is 9:35:00. Most cyclists take 10 to 13 hours to complete the course.
The course features three mountain passes that total 35 miles and almost 10,000 vertical feet of climbing. Cyclists roll through Cache Valley; Idaho’s Preston and Montpelier; and Wyoming’s Afton, Thayne, Etna and Alpine in Star Valley. After Alpine, cyclists ride 47 miles up Snake River Canyon and past Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
Many riders from Cache Valley compete each year. In fact, overall winners have been from the valley, as well as many that win their respective divisions.
With so many cyclists in the valley, some roads may see some added traffic. However, the disruption doesn’t last for long as the cyclists begin in waves over two hours and head north, leaving the valley by mid-morning.
The first group will leave Sunrise Cyclery — 138 N. 100 East in Logan — at 5:30 a.m. and head north to Preston. Another 28 groups will depart in four-minute intervals with the last leaving at 7:22 a.m. Cyclists and support crews will take two different routes to minimize congestion between Logan and Preston.
All USA Cycling categories — licensed racers — will take US-91 and pedal through Smithfield, Richmond and Franklin. Cyclosportive riders and relay categories will ride north on state Route 23 past Trenton, east through Cornish on state Route 61, then north on state Route 200 into Preston.
Motorists in Logan will encounter LoToJa cyclists between 5:30 and 8 a.m. on 100 East, 200 North, 1000 West, Airport Road, 2500 North and Main Street (US-91) from 2500 North to Preston.
Chambers said support crews for cyclosportive riders and relay teams will use US-91 out of Logan, while support crews for licensed racers will use Logan Canyon’s US-89 to Montpelier, Idaho.
Preston motorists and residents may encounter groups of cyclists throughout the morning Saturday as they enter the community from the south on State Street, turn left onto 8th South and proceed north on 2nd West to a feed zone at the City Park at 1st West and 2nd North. Bicycle traffic may also be experienced as cyclists re-enter Main Street at 3rd North from the west.
Preston motorists and residents may also encounter more cyclist groups throughout the morning as they enter the community from the south on US-91 and turn onto 2nd East, Chambers said. Those cyclists will proceed to 4th North, turn right and proceed east to 8th East. There they will turn left and continue north on 8th East to state Route 34.
The Idaho Transportation Department will restrict eastbound traffic on state Route 36 northeast of Preston between Riverdale and Ovid from 6 a.m. to noon. Eastbound traffic on US-89 between Montpelier and the Wyoming state line will also be restricted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The temporary travel restrictions are used to increase safety for eastbound cyclists, Chambers said. Motorists are asked to use caution while traveling on these two roadways during LoToJa and to anticipate encountering groups of cyclists.
LoToJa cyclists, support crews, event staff, volunteers and well-wishers represent an entourage of more than 4,000, Chambers said. He expressed gratitude to every community that LoToJa goes through.
“We wouldn’t be able to safely hold the race without the consent and support of every community along the course,” Chambers said.
According to Chambers, several of the communities through which the race passes organize roadside fundraisers to capitalize on visitors. The host cities of Logan and Jackson also enjoy an economic boost from the race, specifically restaurants and hotels.
The race director said LoToJa wouldn’t be possible without the 600 volunteers as well as the cooperation and help from businesses, civic leaders, public safety officials and communities. Also making it possible are the 140 Ham radio operators from the Bridgerland Amateur Radio Club. They provide uninterrupted communication for event staff and cyclist safety from Logan to Jackson.
More than 21,000 cyclists have pedaled nearly seven million miles during the race since it began 41 years ago, Chambers said.
“LoToJa is a unique and honored bicycle race because of its deep history, the landscape it crosses and all of the people involved, from cyclists to volunteers to sponsors,” Chambers said. “There is no other race like it. For cyclists who make it to the finish line, the feeling of personal victory is a life-changer.”
