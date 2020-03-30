Members of the small wedding party trickled in on Friday afternoon, filling only a fraction of the venue’s space. A small cake sat in the corner of the large room and in the opposite corner sat a computer where hundreds of family members and friends waited for the short wedding ceremony to begin on Zoom, a video conferencing platform.
When Tasha Skabelund and Ethan Field got engaged in January, they imagined their wedding day would look a bit different. The mostly empty venue where the ceremony would be performed was a last-minute plan to salvage a wedding day already rescheduled once after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints closed all temples worldwide last week.
As the precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 seem to increase day-to-day, some venues are closing, large groups are discouraged and wedding plans are being forced into a state of limbo.
“We just have to roll with the punches,” said the groom’s mother, Lorinda Field. “After the news came that the temples closed, we all just wondered what we were going to do. It was crazy how it all just fell apart, but we are here now and they are getting married, which is what matters.”
Field has another wedding coming up as well. Her daughter had been planning to get married just a week after Tasha and Ethan’s original wedding date, and though it is all up in the air, Field said everyone is holding their breath in hope that things could normalize by then.
With only estimated timelines to base plans off of, some families are postponing wedding plans for two or three months from now, while others are trying to adapt what they already have.
Daphne Carlson, a mother of another bride-to-be in Mendon, said the only thing that hasn’t been changed or canceled has been her daughter’s wedding dress and flowers.
“Months of wedding planning has just been tossed out the window,” Carlson said. “It is hard and emotional to see so many girls lose their dream wedding day.”
Carlson said the impact of these cancellations goes far beyond the bride and groom and their families.
“There are so many people who want to celebrate this day with them who are now being told no,” Carlson said.
Bentlee Edge, a USU alum, was sitting with her friends in a restaurant for her bachelorette party when she got the first of many phone calls to uproot her wedding day dreams.
“As we noticed coronavirus popping up in conversations, I immediately just felt nervous,” Edge said. “I would tell people, ‘Oh no, I hope coronavirus doesn’t ruin my wedding,’ but then they would say that it was OK and it was not a big deal. Then all of a sudden, it was a big deal.”
The first call was from the Logan Temple saying Edge could only have eight guests attend the temple ceremony and no one could wait outside the temple. From there, the reception was postponed, followed by the cancellation of the luncheon.
“It probably looks like on social media that I handled it with a lot of grace, but there was so much crying and I was so angry,” Edge said. “I was so mad because when I got that first phone call I was sitting in a restaurant with over 100 people and I was being told I could only have eight people at my wedding. It seemed so unfair.”
Over a week ago, Edge and her now-husband met up with a few members from their immediate family and made the most of their wedding day.
This past week, although she was not on a cruise to the Bahamas like she had planned, Edge said she is grateful that things lined up enough that she was able to be married in the Logan Temple before it closed along with the rest of the temples worldwide.
“Everyone keeps saying it will be a good story to tell one day,” Edge said. “While I know it will be, I think it is still OK to mourn my old plans while being happy that things still worked out for the most part.”
While driving down to Payson to photograph a last-minute elopement, Rachel Hudson, a Logan-based wedding photographer, said that she had two weddings booked every weekend for the next three months. One by one, her schedule is emptying out.
“It has been interesting to see how each couple is handling the transition,” Hudson said. “I always ask how I can help but I have to just wait to know what their plans are.”
Hudson said she and many other wedding vendors fear that if people get married now, by the time things calm down they would rather use the money to go on a vacation than have a reception or pay for photos.
“At what point do I realize I have lost my job?” Hudson said with a half chuckle.
In a normal wedding season, Hudson is extremely organized. To prepare her clients for this step in their lives, she sends out emails on certain days to make sure they are prepared for the different aspects of the wedding day.
“I am really based on systems, but at this point it is so hard to figure out what each couple wants to do,” Hudson said. “Some people are throwing in the towel, and others are trying to make it work.”
For the brides that are holding on, Hudson gives them advice to find two to five things they can control.
“Whether it is just the dress and the cake, work with that and try to celebrate,” Hudson said. “Find something to cling to.”
Hudson also said that many of her Latter-day Saint clients are finding the church’s recent policy shift about civil marriage to be really helpful.
In May 2019, the church announced a policy change allowing couples who are married civilly to be married in the temple as soon as they are able, rather than waiting a year before being allowed into the temple, as was the previous policy.
Hudson said this alleviates many worries for people who aren’t wanting to wait to get married, and she expects a few more elopements and other wedding party alternatives in the coming weeks.
“There’s no uniformity and people will have to find their own individual way they want to celebrate this special day,” Hudson said.
Following the ceremony, Ethan led Tasha to the middle of the reception hall and started dancing as the song “Speechless” by country duo Dan + Shay filled the room.
The small wedding cake was cut and divided up for the guests and sparkling cider accompanied toasts to the bride and groom, followed by some comments from family and friends over Zoom.
“To love conquering the coronavirus,” said Tali Skabelund, the bride’s sister, as she raised her glass in a toast.
Decked out in a wedding dress and suit, the couple didn’t seem to notice odd circumstances or the extra measures put in place, and for a moment the celebration was the only thing that mattered.