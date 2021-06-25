Amid the flood of data being used to report current drought conditions in Utah comes a statistic of particular note to Cache Valley residents: The Logan River is at its lowest level for this time of year since 1992, during Utah’s second-worst recorded drought.
Bethany Neilson, who keeps close tabs on the river as director of the Logan River Observatory at USU’s Utah Water Research Laboratory, said the low reading was reported by the USGS gauging station at the mouth of the canyon, which is below the Highline Canal diversion a mile or so upstream. That diversion takes slightly more water than it did in 1992 as a result of canal reconfiguration following the tragic 2006 Logan Bluff landslide, which could skew the comparison between now and 29 summers ago. But Neilson says the low-flow conditions are nevertheless similar.
“Right now it’s a little bit lower than at this time in 1992, and that could be due to the extra water being taken out above,” Neilson said. “There’s a potential that flows may level out as we get further into summer like it did in 1992, or it may continue to decrease. How much flow we will have later this summer is the question mark.”
Neilson said the low streamflow is not simply a result of this past winter’s low snowpack but reflects lower recharge of Logan Canyon’s springs and natural groundwater reservoirs over multiple years.
“A lot of what we see in terms of low flows are related to snowpack over the last couple years, because that’s what influences the amount of spring flow and other groundwater added to the river,” she explained. “That’s what’s tricky with our watershed. … We have fascinating groundwater through naturally occurring pipes and caves, and that makes it so a lot of the water we see in the river is likely from the prior winter’s snowpack. But some of the water in the river is from prior years’ snowpack or rain.”
It so happens that Neilson and colleagues from USU, Arizona State University, and Boise State University are currently studying this very phenomenon — the “lag time” between precipitation and streamflow in Logan Canyon — through a National Science Foundation grant.
A historic perspective on the latest Logan River flow readings was offered this week in a statewide drought update issued jointly by the Utah Water Resources and Water Rights divisions. The report noted that the current water supply on the Logan River is the third lowest on record out of 58 years of recorded data — worsted only by the low flows of 1977 and 1992.
The report went on to state that only 24% of the direct-flow water rights from the river are currently being met.
Nathan Dawgs, water manager for the Cache Water Conservancy District, has been monitoring valley irrigation closely this summer and noted the 24% figure is an average that wouldn’t necessarily apply to any single water-rights holder or canal company. It all depends on the seniority of each water right, some of which go back to 1860.
“Most of the canal companies right now are getting much less than they could divert if there was more water in the river,” Dawgs said. “The last canal company that diverts out, I would guess they’re probably getting less than that (24%) for sure, but it varies company by company.”
He went on the explain that canal companies with the most senior rights could divert all their available water if they wanted to, “but I’m pretty sure none of them are right now, because everybody’s aware that as the year goes on they’ll be trying to stretch the water as long as they can. Most farmers are not planning on third and fourth cutting of hay this year because most canal companies are going to be out of water trying to spread it around to everybody.”
In addition to potentially foreshortening hay harvests, Dawgs said water scarcity is already affecting crop yields in the valley.
The water manager discredits the popular local perception that it doesn’t matter how much water residents use on their lawns since unused water simply winds up in the Great Salt Lake, where it no longer has irrigation or culinary value.
“You’re still depleting the groundwater that our cities are using,” he said.
Many Logan homeowners irrigate using the city’s senior 1860 water right, which makes use of a canal diverted from the Logan River at Crockett Avenue.
“If Crockett diversion isn’t diverting any water, all of the homeowners that use that water for irrigating their lawns and gardens are going to switch to culinary, and that’s going to put a bigger demand on the city system,” Dawgs said. “I think you’ll see that in many cities by the end of the summer because the canals just aren’t going to have enough water to get to everybody and you’re going to see culinary usage go up. That’s why the governor is really trying to push the message of only watering your lawn twice a week, because that’s the biggest water use for cities.”
Low flow in the Logan River is also a concern because it threatens a thriving trout fishery between First Dam and Rendezvous Park, below all of the major diversions and where the loss of water is the most dramatic.
James DeRito, a fisheries restoration specialist for Trout Unlimited, described the risk this way:
“When water flows get really low, water temperatures get higher because you have less volume of water, and that heats up quicker. Typically when you get really warm water, you can get fish that just won’t eat. And of course if you get high enough temperatures, then you start killing fish, and that’s when you get disease outbreaks and low oxygen and water quality problems.”