After facing criticism from black artists for the way it reacted on social media to the death of George Floyd, The Lyric Repertory Company is pledging to find ways to make itself more ethnically diverse.
The Lyric, which typically hosts a series of productions during the summer both at Utah State University and in Logan’s downtown theater district, announced on Facebook last week the formation of a “CALL TO ACTION committee” which would, among other things, “formulate a strategy about how to move forward with integrity and a commitment to effect change.”
“We recognize this is only the beginning of the steps we must take, and we commit to work as quickly as we can to implement immediate change,” the Lyric wrote on Facebook.
Those actions came after a June 1 Instagram post from the Lyric drew criticism. The Lyric shared a screenshot of a statement by USU President Noelle Cockett about "the tragic death of George Floyd." In a caption to the screenshot, the Lyric stated it is "constantly striving to create a better world, a world that is safe for all" and invited its followers "to join us in our mission of growth and accountability."
Amanda Morris, who played Beneatha Younger in the Lyric's production of "A Raisin in the Sun" last year, wrote that she was disappointed that the post did not directly address the Black Lives Matter movement or the topic of racism.
Moyenda Kulemeka, a costume designer for "A Raisin in the Sun," agreed with Morris, replying that problems cannot be addressed if they are not called by name — in this case, the problems of systemic racism, police brutality and the oppression of BIPOC, a term including people who are black, indigenous and/or people of color.
“I am not willing to expend my black labor for a company that cannot boldly defend my rights and stand up for human dignity in the face of oppression,” Kulemeka stated.
Richie Call, the Lyric’s artistic director, responded on Instagram by taking full responsibility for issuing the statement without the full backing of the theater company. And then, on June 10, the Lyric put out a revised Facebook post stating it was “rightfully called out” on Instagram.
“Our words are pointless if there is no action, and it is our responsibility to find a way to effect practical change that reflects the certainty that Black Lives Matter,” the Lyric stated.
Specifically, that change would involve the Call to Action Committee, charged with examining “patterns of past seasons” followed by “issuing 1, 3, and 5 year plans for more inclusivity in our choice of season and our hiring of all artists,” the Lyric stated on Facebook.
“Rather than just say, ‘Well, this is something we’ll do sometime in the future,’ there’s no reason why some action shouldn’t happen before our next-year season,” Moore said.
Eric Ruffin, a Howard University professor who directed "Raisin in the Sun" for the Lyric, spoke about that challenge with The Herald Journal late last week. Although he believes the Lyric has made some strides in diversity, he was disappointed in the Lyric’s production selections for 2021, which he has agreed to be part of. The productions are: “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “All Shook Up,” “The Thanksgiving Play,” “Murder on the Nile” and “Hudson,” which he’ll direct.
“I have to be honest, we were all kind of dismayed,” Ruffin said. “We looked at that season and said, ‘Wow. "Raisin in the Sun" was both an artistic and financial success for you all, and in the very next season it’s as if you’ve regressed.’ It didn’t feel as if there was a welcoming space for any BIPOC artists.”
Ruffin’s comments come shortly after more than 300 artists of color penned a letter to “White American Theater” — which he signed and forwarded — offering a scathing critique of how they’ve been treated in a Caucasian-dominated industry.
“Yes, Lyric folk could absolutely benefit from reading this. For far too long marginalized voices have been silenced out of fear. Fear of being demonized for challenging the status quo,” Ruffin wrote in an email. “However, as the demographics of the country change, so must the institutions that serve and represent their communities."
Such changes are necessary, said Lyric Artistic Producer Adrianne Moore, because over the course of its 53-year history, the theater company has hired few people of color and has largely performed shows written by white playwrights.
That said, she emphasized the Lyric has hired a more diverse cast over the last five years and committed to performing more contemporary plays.
“And still we have very few actors of color in our actor training program, despite efforts to recruit more people of color,” Moore wrote in an email to the newspaper. “Theatre reflects the society in which it is located and the marginalization of people of color has been an issue within the arts."
The new committee’s work would be done between now and when the Lyric reopens. Earlier this year, in an unprecedented move, the theater company announced it would cancel its summer season out of concerns for spreading the coronavirus. Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre followed suit shorty after the Lyric’s decision.
Moore said the 2021 season would include all personnel and productions chosen for 2020. Ruffin said he intends to return to the Lyric, directing “Hudson” by Quinn Mattfeld.
“I feel we can’t stop. This march forward will have setbacks,” Ruffin said, referring to the efforts by himself and others to include more artists of color in theater productions, including ones in Logan. “I didn’t feel, as an artist, mistreated or neglected. I just felt people are entrenched in their traditions and their familiar behavior. I can only continue opening doors as best I can.”
Ruffin said he was “delighted” the Lyric formed a committee to address BIPOC inclusion and “would join in a heartbeat,” promising to be a vocal participant if selected.
Anyone associated with the Lyric, past or present, can email lyric@usu.edu, about the new committee's efforts.
“We want to hear from everybody, and then we’ll have a committee that will be of a workable size to delve into exactly what our action is going to be,” Moore said.