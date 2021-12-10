Downtown Logan visitors this week will encounter Christmas carolers in Victorian dress outside the Lyric Theatre. It’s among a number of special twists on the theater’s effort to start a holiday tradition centered on the annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
“Center Street at Christmastime just feels like the perfect environment for this,” said Lyric Artistic Director Richie Call. “Going back to a couple of years when we first thought about doing ‘A Christmas Carol,’ right away we wondered how we could we bring the show out on the street and let people know what we’re doing. In this adaptation of the story there are Christmas carolers, so we thought why not bring them out in front of the theater.”
The Lyric Repertory Company has never performed winter shows at its downtown Logan theater, so a production during the holidays might not be something local residents are watching for. This makes the sidewalk performance something of an advertisement for the show. But coupled with other unique additions to the play, it also gives theatergoers what Call described as a “cavalcade” experience.
Several things will be going on in the lobby before the show, and customers who come a half hour early can watch a presentation called “Holiday Stories Around the World,” featuring Cache Valley community members sharing holiday stories and traditions from near and far.
The Lyric is run by the USU theater department. Paul Mitri, who came from Hawaii last year to become the new department head, said he hopes it all adds up to a treasured holiday tradition for Cache Valley.
“We are really hoping that we can keep offering it, revamping it year after year,” he said. “When I got here and I looked downtown, I just thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this place is so beautiful. Let’s make sure that there’s programming so people can come downtown and enjoy it.’”
“A Christmas Carol” opened Thursday night and runs nightly at 7 p.m. through Thursday, with the exception of Sunday. Matinees are scheduled on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.
The production is special to Call because his grandfather, Cache Valley theater legend Vosco Call, played the part of Ebeneezer Scrooge in USU theater productions in the 1990s and early 2000s. For this year’s production, Call chose the same adaptation of the story by Sid Perkes, but he scaled things back for a smaller cast.
One aspect of the show will be larger than before, however: the famous ghosts encountered by Scrooge in his bedroom one fateful Christmas Eve. These will not be portrayed by traditional actors but by puppets as large as 14 feet tall, operated by up to six individuals.
The puppets were designed by USU theater professor Dennis Hassan, who also did the set design for the production, and his students worked for months to construct them.
Call explained the conception and implementation of the plan as follows:
“As we started to talk about design for this show, Dennis said, ‘You know, in an attempt to make these ghosts not part of the human world, what if we made them puppets?’ I said that’s a great idea, and he drew up some sketches. The sketches looked amazing, but then I wondered if we could really do this. Of course, the answer with Dennis is usually yes.”