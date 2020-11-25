Multiple businesses and citizens rose to the call of Gov. Gary Herbert’s “A Mask for Every Utahn” initiative in April, sewing and donating time and money to produce more than 2 million masks for those in need during the pandemic.
“We had 110 employees,” said Jon Hawkes, CEO of the local company Quilt EZ. “We felt good about that because we were able to employ a lot of people at that time. Other businesses closed, but we were able to hire. Unfortunately that didn’t last forever, but we knew it wouldn’t.”
When the initiative ended in July, the company went back to only six employees. But Hawkes saw an opportunity to keep producing large quantities of masks with a disposable-mask producing machine — the first of its kind in Cache County.
“Before, when we were doing the material masks for the state of Utah, we had quite a few people working for us, sewing each mask individually,” said Kimberly Smith with Quilt EZ. “We’ve got one person out there now who got the machine all put together and can do 50 disposable masks a minute.”
Where the company provided 140,000 reusable masks over about five months for the statewide project, the new machine can turn out about 10,000 disposable masks a day to be distributed and sold throughout Utah — including a recent order from the Cache Valley Transit District — and the rest of the United States, but made in a little warehouse at 144 S. 600 West in Logan.
“And we’re proud of that,” Hawkes said. “Yes, you may be able to get them cheaper in China, but these have been manufactured here.”
Paul Hickey, the president and co-founder of the Lindon company PuraVita Medical, said when supply chains from China broke in March as the COVID-19 pandemic first raged, his business partner realized the need for domestic production of PPE products.
“No country should be dependent on another country for essential goods,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to rely on other people for PPE. We’re not really a sovereign nation if we have to depend on other countries for essential goods.”
Hickey added the testing and protocols at many domestic manufacturers are more adhered to here than abroad.
Hawkes said the cost difference isn’t too extreme. Most boxes of 50 masks retail for anywhere from $14.95 to $29.95, and those produced by the Quilt EZ offshoot, Life Smart, LLC., cost $19.95, though discounts are available locally or if purchased at large quantities
The only other Utah facilities that can make medical-grade three-ply disposable masks are Procter & Gamble in Tremonton and PuraVita.
Procter & Gamble stopped producing masks, which were used for employees and donations, in August to address the massive toilet paper and hygiene shortage, according to spokesperson Maytal Levi. But the facility retains the capability and equipment to produce additional masks in the future if needed.
Both the Procter & Gamble plant and PuraVita have multiple machines set up, so they’re able to manufacture higher quantities. The four machines set up in Lindon can produce 4 million masks a month. PuraVita is also the only plant in Utah capable of making NK95 and N95 masks.