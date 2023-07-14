coffee shops

Starbucks and Grounds for Coffee are opening stores on Main Street in Logan, between 100 North and Center Street.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Coffee lovers in the community will soon have more choices as two new coffee shops are set to open on Logan’s Main Street.

The two new coffeehouse companies will be located just steps away from each other between 100 North and Center Street. One of the shops, a locally owned business called Grounds for Coffee, will be located at 27 North Main Street where Beads at Knit Unique — a craft store that closed in 2018 — used to be located.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.