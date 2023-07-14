Coffee lovers in the community will soon have more choices as two new coffee shops are set to open on Logan’s Main Street.
The two new coffeehouse companies will be located just steps away from each other between 100 North and Center Street. One of the shops, a locally owned business called Grounds for Coffee, will be located at 27 North Main Street where Beads at Knit Unique — a craft store that closed in 2018 — used to be located.
The second business, the global chain Starbucks, will be opening just south of Grounds for Coffee at 37 N. Main Street. Although the specific opening dates are not yet confirmed, Grounds for Coffee aims to open sometime this summer, while Starbucks is scheduled to open on Sept. 11.
Russ Holly, Logan City’s senior planner, said the city has issued building permits for both shops, and both businesses have already applied for their business licenses.
Grounds for Coffee, which has 11 locations across northern Utah, is making its way to Logan after gaining popularity in Ogden, Layton, Sunset and Salt Lake. The women-owned business first opened in 1991 on Ogden’s Harrison Boulevard.
The shop offers a variety of coffee drinks, tea, energy drinks and “coolers” — including lemonades and other non-coffee options. Grounds for Coffee also serves food, including burritos, bagels, sandwiches, muffins, eggs, croissants and pastries.
Grounds for Coffee has been providing updates on its upcoming opening via Instagram, showcasing its recent renovations and introducing staff.
Mike DeSimone, Logan’s director of community development, said that while it may seem odd for two coffee shops to open next to each other, zoning regulations allow for two coffee shops to operate side-by-side.
“Grounds for Coffee is kind of cool because it’s a little more homegrown in that respect,” DeSimone said. “Starbucks is Starbucks, but it’s a nationwide, international brand. People do enjoy it, but it’s good to see some of the smaller businesses compete as well.”
Starbucks is no stranger to Cache Valley. With two existing locations in Logan and one in North Logan, the new location will mark the fourth Starbucks in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.