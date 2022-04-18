When you think of the oldest Olympic team sport, which sports come to mind? Well, think of a sport that burns over 3,000 calories every hour and in which an athlete will swim almost two miles during the competition. If you guessed the sport of water polo, you are correct. And it is growing wildly in Utah — and especially in Cache Valley.
The Cache Valley Kraken boys team is led by Captain Zac Dunker who is receiving multiple offers to play collegiate water polo. He is flanked by Grant Simon, Cole Dustin, and Izak Richards on the ballot for All State recognition this season. On the girls side, Leah Joeckel and Ellie Sorensen are leading the way, alongside Kenzie Garlic, a rising star, and a first-year goalie who is turning heads and on pace to place in the top 5 for saves, Kendra Warren.
There are 38 high school water polo teams in Utah currently. Among the best is our local team. With a record of 9-3 for the boys team and 8-4 for the girls team, the Kraken are ranked among the top teams in the state within their division.
Program manager and coach Eric Richards is a former high school All American player and played in college in San Diego; coaches Mike and Riley Herzog are brothers who played together on a high school team in Logan and who will lead the Kraken team starting next Fall. Coach Jared Garlick teaches at Mount Logan Middle School and volunteers his time with the girls team, along the side of Coach Samantha Stringham, a former standout player from Olympus High School. Reese Maxfield, Natalie Steenblik, Natalli Hull, Sarah Walton, and Cayden Leary coach the youth teams that range in age from 9 to 14, and Kelsea Warren coaches the team's goalies each week.
The United States water polo Olympic team has made a prolific impact in the sport internationally over the last several years. The US women's team has taken gold medals in the last three Olympic Games. Building off of their momentum, water polo is poised to become a sanctioned high school sport in Utah in the 2024-2025 school year.
The high school state water polo tournament is slated for May 19-21 in Salt Lake City — and it's no doubt that the Cache Valley Kraken will earn honors among the top in the state.
For more information about the team or to get your child involved, please visit www.cachepolo.com