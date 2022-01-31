Editor's note: This human interest story was submitted to The Herald Journal by the IPEX building supply facility in Preston.
Eight years ago, Preston high school student Corbin Twist lost both of his parents in a tragic motor vehicle accident. His father was a firefighter with the Preston Fire Department, and so the entire department has been there for Corbin, his brother and his sister (whose husband is now Preston’s fire marshal) since their parents’ passing.
In 2021, Corbin entered his senior year of high school, and as a condition for graduation was required to complete a major project. Eager to give back to the team that has done so much for his family, he insisted that this project support his local fire department.
All he needed was an idea.
As luck would have it, just as Corbin’s search was underway, Chris Kirby, Preston Plant Manager at IPEX — a thermoplastic piping systems company supplying North American customers in the municipal, irrigation, industrial, plumbing, mechanical, electrical and telecommunication sectors — was perusing his company’s employee newsletter when an interesting story caught his eye.
Earlier in the year, a high school senior in New Brunswick, Canada, had built a gear dryer for his local fire department with the support of IPEX and other local businesses. Drastically reducing the time it takes to clean firefighting equipment – which must be washed regularly to remove harmful carcinogens that accumulate during fire calls – the dryer helps to ensure firefighters don’t miss calls due to wet equipment, particularly during the cold winter months. Impressed and inspired by the concept, Kirby passed the story on to the volunteer firefighters on his team — Darrin Daley and Blaine Graham — and Daley then shared the idea with Corbin’s family.
It was perfect.
Ecstatic about the idea, Corbin set to work reviewing the dryer design while the IPEX plant’s Scheduling/Inventory Coordinator Jeannie Bell tracked down and delivered the PVC pipe, fittings and other materials needed to assemble the dryer. After completing the project earlier this month, Corbin presented the new gear dryer to the Preston Fire Department, members of the IPEX plant team and a whole crowd of delighted faces.
“When we got there, we were inundated by smiling people and were probably thanked over 60 times,” says Plant Manager Chris Kirby. “Corbin had a smile on all night, and one firefighter called the dryer ‘a gift from heaven.’ It was an amazing experience.”
With the new gear dryer on-site and in use, the Preston Fire Department is already feeling the positive impacts of this project and couldn’t be happier with the results.