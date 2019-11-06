The Malouf Foundation will hold its fourth annual Art for CAPSA benefit dinner on Nov. 8, where 100% of the proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse.
The event will feature a live painting from local artist Larry Winborg, a silent auction for over 60 pieces of art from local artists, and a chef’s tasting from Malouf Executive Chef Courtney Larsen. Malouf Philanthropy & Communications Director Jake Neeley said the ingredients for the menu are largely grown in a local garden manned by kitchen staff.
“Basically, all the produce,” Neeley said, “all that stuff was grown right here.”
But event is about more than art. Neeley said CAPSA is using 100% of the proceeds to help fund its therapy programs.
“A lot of people don’t know that most of the individuals who CAPSA helps don’t stay at the shelter,” Neeley said. “Therapy is a big, big part of what they do.”
CAPSA Executive Director Jill Anderson said they serve around 300 people in-shelter and nearly 1,400 in various circumstances. Anderson said most of their clients have endured years of abuse. Anderson said they help individuals manage crisis intervention, law enforcement and fleeing abuse to rebuild their lives.
“Oftentimes, one of the things they need is trauma-informed therapy,” Anderson said. “And so all of our therapy services are free to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and rape.”
Neeley said many individuals engaged in therapy at CAPSA are still living at home, either calling in or going in to CAPSA for treatment. He said sometimes people are still living in a domestic violence situation and receive treatment surreptitiously to avoid notice from their abuser.
“It’s a critical component to help people heal,” Neeley said.
Neeley said he became more aware when he learned of a prominent business associate’s ongoing domestic violence situation. He said she was heavily involved in business, church and the community, yet was enduring physical and verbal abuse at home. Neeley said he never would have guessed that someone contributing so much to the community was a survivor of domestic violence.
“It affected her confidence, it affected everything,” Neely said. “This is a woman that I knew.”
He said the therapy she received — though not through CAPSA — really helped her.
“I’m really excited to contribute to that part of CAPSA,” Neeley said. “We’re contributing to something that is actually helping people to change their lives.”
Anderson said survivors truly feel the support when the community rallies around them. For many survivors, such support informs those difficult first steps toward healing.
“One of the things I love about CAPSA is it is a grassroots organization that was started by Cache Valley community members,” Anderson said, “and it’s the community that continues to support us.”
Those interested can participate in the auction remotely. Visit https://auctions.malouffoundation.org and enter the access code CAPSA2019 upon login.
For more information, visit malouffoundation.org/capsa.