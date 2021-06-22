Food can have a powerful ability to unite communities and connect individuals with different parts of the world. Mama’s Kitchen is a new restaurant located in the heart of Logan offering a variety of Venezuelan cuisine to diners.
In a white brick building on Logan’s Federal Avenue, Xiomara Robirds is behind the counter taking her customer’s orders. As she gets ready to cook, upbeat Latino music plays in the background.
“I am from Venezuela, and I brought [Mama's Kitchen] here to Logan thinking that there is a lot of Latino community nearby and that they needed something different. So I decided to open it here to sell my empanadas, my arepas, and the Venezuelan seasoning that I love so much. People love [the restaurant]. Everyone is talking about Mama’s Kitchen," Robirds said.
Mama’s Kitchen opened at the beginning of the pandemic, but that did not stop or discourage Robirds from fulfilling her dreams of bringing a piece of Venezuela to Logan.
