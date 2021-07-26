A man accused of sexually assaulting Cache County children he met on the internet has been charged in 1st District Court.
Hasan Al Ogaili, 21, faces six first-degree felonies: three counts of child kidnapping, two counts of rape of a child, and one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. He also faces a second-degree count of obstructing justice.
The charges were filed against him on Monday prior to his initial appearance in court.
During Al Ogaili’s appearance, Cache County prosecutor Clark Harms told the court the case involved three victims who were all unfamiliar to Al Ogaili prior to the incident.
On July 20, according to a probable cause affidavit, Al Ogaili had been communicating with the victims on Snapchat. The three alleged victims — each between 12 and 13 years of age — agreed to meet Al Ogaili in his car, and later accompanied him to a convenience store to purchase food and electronic cigarettes.
According to the affidavit, two victims told police then Al Ogaili drove to the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and proceeded to rape them despite telling him “no.”
Police wrote Al Ogaili was contacted at his residence where he denied leaving his house in several days and said he had never been to Logan. Police wrote Al Ogaili’s appearance and vehicle appeared to match the suspect in convenience store surveillance footage and he was arrested.
After being questioned again, police wrote Al Ogaili admitted to traveling to Logan “to meet three 18 year old girls he had met on Snapchat,” and denied sexual relations besides kissing. Police wrote Al Ogaili later said the alleged victims told him they were 16-years-old and “that he believed at least one of them was possibly younger than that.”
Police wrote Al Ogaili later admitted to having sex with two of the victims.
In March, Al Ogaili pleaded guilty to a third-degree count of attempted enticing a minor by internet or text in the 2nd District Court, which covers Davis County. Documents filed with the court state Al Ogaili communicated online with an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old, arranged to meet up for sex and was arrested. Documents show he was sentenced on July 15 to 120 days on an ankle monitor and 48 months probation.
Al Ogaili was booked into the Cache County Jail on Friday where he is currently being held without bail.