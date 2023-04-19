hjnstock-gavel

The man accused of killing Dylan Rounds, a 19-year-old farmer from Idaho who went missing nearly a year ago in the remote Box Elder County desert, is scheduled to make his first court appearance next week on charges that he intentionally took the young man’s life and then hid his body.

James A. Brenner, 59, was charged on March 3 with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; and abuse or desecration of a human body, a third-degree felony. Brenner, who has been incarcerated in the Weber County Jail since July of last year on federal firearms charges, is scheduled to appear before Judge Brandon Maynard in First District Court in Brigham City on Monday, April 24.


