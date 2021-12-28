A man convicted in 2018 of sending nude images of himself to a minor was charged in 1st District Court with an identical offense on Monday.
Dayton Jorge Chavez, 23, faces one count of third-degree dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
An affidavit filed with the court states Cache County Sheriff’s deputies received a complaint Chavez was seeking nude images of a 16-year-old female.
When contacted by law enforcement, Chavez admitted to communicating with three females under the age of 18. Deputies wrote Chavez sent one of the minors an explicit image of himself and was requesting images from all three minors.
Chavez pleaded guilty in 2018 to two counts of third-degree dealing in materials harmful to a minor. The case involved him sending naked images of himself to a minor male a year prior. As part of a plea agreement, two other felony charges were dismissed.
Documents filed with the court show Chavez was not required to register as a sex offender as per an agreement between Cache County prosecutors and defense counsel. Chavez was sentenced to 120 days in the Cache County Jail with credit for 21 days served as well as three years probation.
Chavez appeared in court on Monday via video conference call from the Cache County Jail for an initial appearance for the new charge.
He was ordered to be held without bail at the request of Cache County prosecutors concerned about the allegations in the case.
Judge Spencer Walsh said Chavez was not entitled to bail because he had allegedly committed a new felony while on felony probation. In April, court records show a request was made by Adult Probation and Parole that Chavez’ probation be extended one year to allow him to complete court-ordered treatment.