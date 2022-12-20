A 38-year-old man has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Tuesday morning.
According to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred on State Route 30 around 1 a.m.
A 38-year-old driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was headed westbound on S.R. 30, near the Beaver Dam area in Box Elder County, when he crossed the centerline into on-coming traffic.
The chevy collided with a 2020 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a single trailer, the release states. The driver of the Chevy was killed instantly; the 24-year-old driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, the release states.
