A man convicted in separate Cache Valley assault incidents — including one where an 18-year-old was shot — was sentenced to one-to-15 years in prison on Monday.
Gabriel Buenafe Sia, 21, pleaded guilty in November to one count of second-degree aggravated assault — reduced from a first-degree count of attempted murder — and one count of third-degree purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm. As part of plea agreement, several charges including five third-degree felonies were dismissed.
Just prior to being sentenced in his other matters, Sia also entered a guilty plea to one count of class-A assault by a prisoner for a fight that occurred with another inmate while they were both being held in the Cache County Jail.
Defense attorney Joe Saxton said the pre-sentence investigation report recommended his client serve 240 days in the jail in lieu of prison. Saxton said Sia took responsibility for his actions and had strong family support. Though gang affiliations were in question, Saxton said his client denied membership to any gang.
During his appearance before the court, Sia said he’d been using his time in jail to reflect on his actions and indicated he’d like make personal changes.
No victims addressed the court during sentencing, but the mother of one victim upbraided Sia and asked the court to impose a prison sentence.
“This has been a nightmare,” she said.
The victim's mother said the altercation that preceded the shooting involved four individuals against her son.
“And then you had weapons on you,” she said.
She told the court the individuals attempted to cut her son’s throat, shot him and left him for dead. Due to the lack of mercy shown to her son in that moment, the mother asked for the court to abstain from leniency for Sia.
“You don’t deserve mercy,” she said, adding later that she hoped Sia could turn his life around in prison.
Cache County prosecutor Jacob Gordon said he was “dumbfounded” by the recommendation in Adult Probation and Parole’s report and asked for the court to impose prison time.
Judge Brandon Maynard issued concurrent sentences of one-to-15 years and zero-to-five years in the Utah State Prison. Maynard said he would recommend credit for time served and that Sia receive treatment while incarcerated.
“Good luck,” Maynard said.
On June 17, Logan City Police were called out to the shooting of an 18-year-old male after a group fight involving several individuals including Sia. Documents filed with the court state the male was shot through the arm and the bullet grazed the side of his head. The injuries sustained by the victim, however, were not life threatening.
Roughly six weeks later, police responded to another incident involving a firearm on Main Street in Logan. Documents filed with the court state a “violent fight” occurred involving several individuals — including Sia — who fled when police arrived. At least one of the two victims was pistol whipped, according to police, and Sia was taken into custody at the scene.
Five other adult co-defendants have been charged for their roles in the incidents, though Sia is the only one charged in both. According to documents filed with the court, investigating officers believed the same weapon was used in both incidents.
Sia has been held in the Cache County Jail since Aug. 1. He is set to be sentenced on the assault by prisoner charge on Feb. 7.