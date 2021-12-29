Man suffers shotgun wound at Sportsman's Paradise Dec 29, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 70-year-old man has been injured by what is being reported as an accidental shotgun blast at a hunting club in Paradise.Police scanner traffic indicated the man was wounded in the head, chest and arm. First responders arriving at the scene reported he was conscious and breathing. The accident occurred around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The location was reported as Sportsman's Paradise, which hosts visitors for hunting and fishing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paradise Sportsman Traffic Sport Scanner Hunting Wound Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today A cappella group Voice Male honors friend, says farewell to fans in final Christmas shows USU football: Recapping which Aggies have entered the transfer portal Steering into 2022: Locals list wishes for Cache Valley in coming year USU football: Blake Anderson agrees to contract extension Malad woman praises Tremonton nurse, hospital for saving baby's life