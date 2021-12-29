Ambulance logo

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A 70-year-old man has been injured by what is being reported as an accidental shotgun blast at a hunting club in Paradise.

Police scanner traffic indicated the man was wounded in the head, chest and arm. First responders arriving at the scene reported he was conscious and breathing.

The accident occurred around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The location was reported as Sportsman's Paradise, which hosts visitors for hunting and fishing.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you